Telangana Congress questions rationale behind K Chandrasekhar Rao’s donations 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, on Wednesday offered gold ornaments worth Rs 5.6 crore at the famous Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati – attracting scorching criticisms – for spending what many claim to taxpayers money.

The Telangana Congress on Saturday questioned the rationale behind offerings worth crores of rupees made to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam recently by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The donation of gold ornaments worth more than Rs 6 crore to various temples from the Common Good Fund was totally illegal and the Congress party has condemned the decision. Is it appropriate for the Chief Minister to donate crores of rupees from the public exchequer while keeping the fee reimbursement dues pending?” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters in Hyderabad.

He alleged that except for luring legislators of opposition parties with money and posts, KCR did nothing during his 30-month rule. “Not a single unit of power was generated by the TRS Government and all the projects which are now being commissioned were started during the Congress regime,” he claimed.

The TPCC chief said while the youth were facing the problem of unemployment, lakhs of students were facing uncertainty due to non-clearance of fee reimbursement dues. “Under these circumstances, KCR is wasting public money in the name of offerings to fulfill his vows,” he added. Reddy alleged that the State Government was taking away lands of poor farmers in the name of different projects. Instead of implementing Land Acquisition Act, 2013, the government was paying meager amounts towards compensation while completely ignoring the rehabilitation and resettlement of affected farmers and other sections.