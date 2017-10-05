Telangana Congress leader alleges ‘Satyam-like’ scam in Singareni Collieries

Dasoju said Singareni Collieries’ senior management team, the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham, the elected trade union leaders and TRS leaders have connived to indulge in various alleged malpractices. (Photo: Reuters) Dasoju said Singareni Collieries’ senior management team, the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham, the elected trade union leaders and TRS leaders have connived to indulge in various alleged malpractices. (Photo: Reuters)

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has lodged a complaint of embezzlement and financial irregularities with the Central Vigilance Commission against Singareni Collieries Company Limited a day before trade union elections are to be held there.

Telangana Congress chief spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju wrote to Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdhary that a multi-crore scam was going on in Singareni Collieries and demanded a high-level inquiry and action against the culprits.

“This is to lodge a complaint against the embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees, tampering of records, gross mismanagement and official malpractice in the SCCL, a company jointly owned by the government of Telangana and Government of India,” Dasoju wrote.

Dasoju said Singareni Collieries’ senior management team, the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham, the elected trade union leaders and TRS leaders have connived to indulge in various alleged malpractices.

When asked about the allegations, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavita, who is the MP from Nizamabad and honorary president of TRS-backed Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, said: “The allegations are unfortunate. Singareni is a joint venture with Telangana Government having 51 per cent and Centre having 49 per cent stake. Both the state and Centre conduct audits every year and the CAG also does audit which is presented in Parliament. The Telangana Congress is unnecessarily raising this issue hoping that it may create a dent in our chances of winning Thursday’s union elections.”

She said: “As far as I know, all the Singareni workers decided to vote for the TRS-backed union. The Congress is trying to mislead people with these allegations. They know how transparently the systems work in Singareni but (are) still making these allegations.”

Congress leader Dasoju alleged the excavated coal stocks seem to have either been smuggled out or illegally sold several times from Singareni Collieries.

“During year 2014-2015, in Bellampally area, around 665 trucks of coal are alleged to have been illegally transported… and similarly in Medapally open-cast mines that are situated in Ramagundam area (RG1), lot of manipulations have been reported regarding the coal distance and pilferages,” he alleged.

He said the real culprits were not caught despite official inquiry.

The Congress leader submitted details of what he alleged were “fudged records of coals and smuggling or illegal sale of coal”. He said the coal stock position of SCCL from 11 mining areas, as on March 31, was 74,54,622 lakh tonnes. “Assuming that the average value of per tonne cost of coal is approximately around Rs 2,000/-, the total financial worth of the above-mentioned coal stock would be Rs. 1490.93 crore. Also, in order to excavate one tonne of coal, approximately 10-12 tonnes of earth should be removed and accounts/financial statements should clearly depict the cost incurred to remove such a quantum of earth. Further, the excavated earth deposits should be stored somewhere for subsequent refilling. However, it is not clearly mentioned in any financial statement about the cost incurred to excavate such large quantity of earth and subsequently coal,” Dasoju said.

