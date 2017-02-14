Telangana: Command and Control Centre opened to plug leakage in PDS

Public Distribution System (File Photo) Public Distribution System (File Photo)

A Command and Control Centre was on Tuesday inaugurated at the Telangana Civil Supplies Department in Hyderabad to prevent diversion of Public Distrubution System (PDS) rice and other essential commodities and to plug loopholes in the existing PDS system by utilising latest technology. Finance Minister Etala Rajender opened the Command and Control Centre, where video walls with 210 inches width and 72 inches length has been installed – one of the biggest video walls in the state.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Sitting at the Command and Control Centre, one can watch the movement of vehicles utilised for transportation of PDS rice till the stocks reach the ration shops, Telangana Commissioner of Civil Supplies C V Anand said. He added the facility of seeing the operations on the video wall will also be extended to all Joint Collectors offices in the near future.

CCTV cameras, GPS devices in transport vehicles and biometric systems at all Fair Price Shops have been installed, making all operations under the surveillance of the Command Control System. “The Centre has been designed to watch/monitor movement of vehicles in Stage – I (stocks moved from buffer godowns to MLS points) and Stage-II (transportation of PDS rice from MLS points till the commodities reach the Fair Price Shops), Anand explained.

He said the Command and Control Centre will enable the department to monitor the movement of 1,383 vehicles including 46 kerosene tankers (installed with GPS system) involved in transportation of essential commodities from the Stage-I godowns finally to the Fair Price Shops. The Centre will also enable watching live the CCTVs put in the Mandal Level Stock (MLS) godowns to watch “illegal” activities, if any.

To plug leakages of essential commodities earmarked for PDS and eliminate menance of middlemen, as a pilot project, 64 CCTVs have been set up in the 8 MLS godowns of Hyderabad District and after government approval CCTVs would also be installed in all the MLS godowns in the state, Anand added. The Civil Supplies Department would soon introduce ePOS and biometric AePS in 17,500 fair price shops across Telangana, Anand said.

Chief Secretary S P Singh said. “Application of technology will rule out diversion of rice and other essential commodities and result in savings besides quality of service will improve.”