Telangana CM KCR denies abusing PM Modi, says, ‘I am his best friend’

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday denied the BJP’s charge that he had used any abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His comments come after the saffron party had alleged that the Chief Minister reportedly used a Telugu word during his public meeting in Karimnagar which was disrespectful to PM Modi.

“I haven’t abused anyone. I’m PM Modi’s best friend. I sought an appointment with him in Delhi, that itself shows I have nothing against him, but he couldn’t accommodate the request for an appointment,” KCR said, reported news agency ANI.

On Friday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that ‘the party and the entire country’ was upset with KCR for using such words against the Prime Minister, reported news agency IANS. She said while the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader may have ideological differences with the Prime Minister, the criticism should be in an appropriate manner so that it could be responded to. She also added that KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao conveyed to her that it was a slip of the tongue, she feels that the clarification should have come from the Chief Minister himself.

Addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar on Sunday, KCR hit out at Modi for ignoring farmers in the Union Budget 2018-19. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief said that there is no difference between the policies of Modi and the Congress party.

