Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao to offer ornaments worth Rs 5.5 cr at temples

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao arrived at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, his first visit after the bifurcation of the state in June 2014. On Wednesday, he will visit the Lord Venkateshwara temple along with his wife and offer gold ornaments to the presiding deity. KCR had vowed to offer ornaments to various deities if Telangana state was formed. Later, KCR will proceed to Tirchanoor where he will offer another ornament to the presiding deity Padmavati Ammavaru. In all, KCR will offer ornaments worth Rs 5.5 crore to various deities in Telangana and AP.