Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hails Padma awardees

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appreciated the personalities chosen for Padma awards. He congratulated Telugu awardees Ekka Yadgiri Rao (sculptor), Chintakindi Mallesham (weaving), Daripally Ramaiah (gardening), BVR Mohan Reddy (industry), MD Abdul Waheed (medicine), and Chandrakant Pithawa (science and technology), stated a release from his office.

Watch What Else is Making News



All awardees deserved the coveted honour, the CM said, adding they are role models for entire country with their excellence in their respective fields. Rao specially appreciated renown Southern film singer KJ Yesudas who has been chosen for Padma Vibhushan, the release added.