Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao meets Karunanidhi, MK Stalin in Chennai

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is attempting to stitch a coalition of non-BJP parties ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday met DMK president M Karunanidhi at his residence in Chennai.Rao, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo, stayed at Karunanidhi’s residence for a brief period while before proceeding to the house of DMK Working President M K Stalin, where the latter is scheduled to host him for lunch.

The TRS leader, who was welcomed by Stalin at the Gopalapuram residence of Karunanidhi, later left for the house of the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, who also joined him in the same vehicle.

Deliberations between Stalin and Rao are likely to be held at the former’s residence in Alwarpet.

Earlier, the Telangana chief minister had met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as part of efforts to build a non-Congress, non-BJP third front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Stalin had said his party “endorsed” the efforts of Mamata Banerjee to bring together various parties against the BJP.

The DMK and Congress are allies in Tamil Nadu and the two had faced the 2016 Assembly elections as part of an alliance.

