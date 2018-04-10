Telangana CM asks officials to prepare plan on developing Infrastructure

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked officials to to prepare a comprehensive plan for developing infrastructure in the areas under state-run miner Singareni Collieries. “Through Singareni mines, precious natural resources are mined and this is of great help to the country,” a release from Rao’s office quoted him as saying in a meeting with several MLAs and officials.

“At the same time the places where the mines are situated are being destroyed. Roads are damaged and people are suffering a lot with the dust pollution,” he said.

New districts of Kothagudem, Bhoopalpally, Asifabad, Peddapally and Mancherial have been created to ensure faster development, he said. “Development works should take place in the district headquarters.Create infrastructure facilities. Rs 1500 crore is available under the DMFT funds from Singareni.”

Besides this, funds are available under Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected area funds, NREGA, Irrigation funds, State Finance Corporation and these funds should be integrated and comprehensive development plans prepared, he said.

The Chief Minister hailed Singareni for registering 6.2 per cent growth rate and producing a record 646 lakh tonnes of coal in 2017-18, the release said. “The CM also expressed happiness over Singareni Thermal Power Plant achieving 91.1 per cent PLF,” it added.

