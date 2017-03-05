Telangana CM announces TRS nominees for Legislative Council polls

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao

The Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao today announced names of his party’s candidates for upcoming Legislative Council elections. A notification was earlier issued for the elections to three seats under the MLAs quota, one seat each for Teachers’ Constituency and Local bodies Constituency. Two seats will be filled under the Governor’s quota.

The term of office of three MLCs elected by the MLAs is due to expire on March 29. Their election is scheduled on March 19. The three members are: Syed Altaf Haider Razvi, M. Ranga Reddy, Gangadhar Goud Vullolla.

Rao has declared names of Vullolla Gangadhar Goud, Aliminate Krishna Reddy and Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao, stated an official release.

It said the TRS chief will recommend names of D Rajeshwar Rao and Farooq Husain under the Governor’s quota.

The TRS has already supported the candidature of AIMIM candidate Syed Amin-ul-Asad Jafri from the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency. The election will be held on March 17.

The party has declared the candidature of Katepalli Janardhan Reddy for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency. The date of polls is March 9.

Though name of Chief Minister’s political secretary Subhash Reddy was being considered for MLC seat, he could not be recommended due to sociological equations, the release said, adding that Reddy’s name will be considered next time.

Tomorrow is the last date for filing of nominations for the elections under the MLAs quota.

Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and TRSLP Secretary Madati Ramesh Reddy will act as the coordinators for the MLC polls, the release said.