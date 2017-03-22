Telangana: Child born with three legs

In a rare occurrence, a woman has delivered a baby girl with three legs at a hospital in Telangana. The woman, Srilatha, delivered the baby yesterday at government area hospital in adjoining Jangaon district, K Srinivas, a doctor at the medical facility, said. He said the extra limb protruded from the child’s pelvis area and it can be surgically removed.

“Other than the extra limb, the baby was born with healthy vitals and she is in good health,” Srinivas said.

Srilatha was brought to the hospital by her husband Sambaih, a native of Kanchanapally village under Raghunathpally mandal, on Monday.

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for further care and treatment, the doctor said.

Local media quoted a senior paediatric surgeon from Niloufer Hospital as saying that “such births have odds of one in one lakh births.”

