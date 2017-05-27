Telangana: Charred body of Amboji Naresh, who married upper caste girl, found

Swati and Naresh (above) got married on March 25 Swati and Naresh (above) got married on March 25

The body of Amboji Naresh, 23, who was missing since May 15 from Bhongir town of Nalgonda district after marrying an upper caste girl has been found in a field owned by his wife T Swati’s father T Srinivas Reddy. Cops have arrested Srinivas Reddy for allegedly kidnapping and stabbing Naresh to death and setting his body on fire. His charred body was found today morning by cops who arrested Reddy’s brother and nephew also.

Police had launched a search for Naresh, 23, on May 15 after his father Amboji Venkatiah lodged a missing complaint. Naresh who belongs to a BC community and Swati, who hailed from Reddy community, had eloped and got married at Mumbai on March 25.

They fell in love while they were studying at a college at Valigonda in Nalgonda district. As she belonged to an upper caste and her father would have not approved, the couple eloped to Mumbai and got married there. They lived there in a slum in Vikroli until Swati’s father contacted her and invited them to come home. After Swati’s father agreed to accept the marriage, the newly-married couple had come to their village on May 11.

On May 16, Swati committed suicide in the bathroom of her parents’ house in Lingarajapalli village while Naresh who was supposed to go to his grandparents house in neighbouring Pallerla village went missing.

