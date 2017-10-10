Telangana: Bus conductor faces inquiry for ‘criticising’ CM Chandrashekar Rao

K Chandrashekar Rao K Chandrashekar Rao

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) conductor, who allegedly criticised CM K Chandrashekar Rao in social media posts, is facing a Vigilance Department probe and may be suspended.

D Sanjeev, posted at Nizamabad-1 depot, was summoned by the TSRTC Vigilance and Security Officer at Karimnagar for his statement on why he criticised the CM on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Sanjeev said his posts only highlighted problems faced by the TSRTC staff. “We have not been given uniforms in four years. The existing ones are in a pathetic condition and it is embarrassing to wear them. So in a Facebook post, I requested the CM to give us uniforms. It seems they took it as criticism of the CM. They have initiated an inquiry and are harassing me.”

A Vigilance Department official said it was a casual inquiry against Sanjeev as it had come to their notice that he was posting highly critical comments against the CM and TSRTC management.

