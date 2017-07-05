Telangana: Boyfriend among 4 held for raping student at party

The victim, who is a second-year student of BCom lodged the complaint on Monday. The victim, who is a second-year student of BCom lodged the complaint on Monday.

An 18-year-old college student in Telangana’s Khammam town has lodged a police complaint, alleging that four of her classmates, including her boyfriend, raped her at a birthday party last Friday. The victim, who is a second-year student of BCom lodged the complaint on Monday.

An official of Khammam III Town police station, where the complaint has been lodged, said, “Last Friday, a youth named Balakrishna invited her to his house, saying that he was throwing a birthday party. Her boyfriend Akhil was also going to be there. She went and they were later joined by two others, Kartik and Uday. She told police that while she was at the party, Akhil and Balakrishna raped her and were later joined by the other two.

“We have registered a case of gangrape against the four youths and they have been taken into custody. The woman’s medical examination report is awaited,” an official said.

