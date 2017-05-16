Telangana BJP on mission mode to gain power in 2019

BJP state party chief in Telangana Laxman expressed confidence that the visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to Telanagna for three days from May 22 would impart a greater momentum to the party in Telangana. BJP state party chief in Telangana Laxman expressed confidence that the visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to Telanagna for three days from May 22 would impart a greater momentum to the party in Telangana.

The BJP is on a mission mode to gain power in Telangana after the 2019 state polls and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is its ‘Brahmastra’ for the electoral battle, state party chief K Laxman said on Tuesday. “This ‘Brahmastra’ is more powerful than an atom bomb. This ‘Brahmastra’ is in the form of Modi. We will release this ‘Brahmastra’ in 2019,” Laxman said at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Telangana Journalists’ Union. He expressed confidence that the visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to Telanagna for three days from May 22 would impart a greater momentum to the party in Telangana.

Shah would visit Nalgonda district and also address party activists in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he said. The MIM has been winning the Hyderabad parliamentary seat since 1984. Shah would interact with booth level party workers and also people belonging to different sections in Nalgonda district to strengthen the BJP from the grassroot level. The BJP chief would also attend a community lunch in Nalgonda district, Laxman said.

After Shah’s visit, the BJP workers would go to every village and convey the good work of the Modi government in every household, he said. Laxman claimed that BJP is the only alternative to TRS. He said the people’s confidence in Congress and TDP waned after some MLAs of the two parties switched loyalties to the ruling TRS. Citing the examples of Assam, Haryana and others, the BJP leader said the party can come to power in Telangana though it had not been a formidable force in the state.

Claiming that the SCs, backward classes and minorities have lost confidence in other major parties, he said such sections are now looking towards the BJP.

