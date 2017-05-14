Telangana BJP MLA among two booked for promoting hate

BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh (File photo) BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh (File photo)

The Hyderabad police have booked BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh and Darsgah-e-Jihad-o-Shahadat (DJS) member Mohammed Abdul Majid for making provocative speeches and promoting enmity. Lodh had on May 7 called Hyderabad’s old city “mini Pakistan’’ and said that he was not bothered about law and order. He told a local news channel that it was not his priority to ensure or follow the law. He had said that he was preparing a private army and training youths to fight.

Lodh claimed that he gave such statements after learning that DJS, a Muslim welfare organisation, was conducting training camps for youths to fight with swords and lathis. In retaliation, Majid conducted a mass drill with swords and lathis on May 12 and allegedly made a provocative speech.

Investigations found that DJS had allegedly been conducting such drills for several weeks. “Raja Singh’s statements were provocative and promoted enmity among people. The conduct of the DJS member was also very provocative and the speech he made was meant to pollute the minds of youth and causing disturbance to peace and public order,’’ said deputy police commissioner V Satyanarayana.

“The DJS member had also conducted similar classes from April 24 to May 25 for volunteers or members and youths in the name of self defence… We have taken both the issues very seriously.’’ The two have been booked under Indian penal code’s section 153 (A). Notices have been served on them for committing cognizable offence.

Lodh insisted that he wants to train youths in self-defence. “We want to train youths in self-protection with non-lethal weapons like lathis. These youths will also be the force to protect cows from being smuggled for slaughter. We will do anything to protect cows. If necessary, the youths will also participate in the construction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya,’’ Lodh told The Sunday Express.

