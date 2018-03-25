Telangana: 11 killed as autorickshaw falls in open well

The seven-seater rickshaw was overloaded with at least 20 persons when it went off the road. (Source: ANI) The seven-seater rickshaw was overloaded with at least 20 persons when it went off the road. (Source: ANI)

At least 11 persons, including four women and six children, were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in fell into an open well on the roadside in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle which went off the road and fell into the large open well near Mupkal village in Balkonda mandal, police said. The seven-seater rickshaw was overloaded with at least 20 persons when it went off the road. Police said that 10 persons escaped with minor injuries from the well which as full of water.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the mishap and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Police confirmed the autorickshaw driver has been hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment. Police cited negligence by the driver as the reason behind the mishap.

Police added that the four deceased women aged around 40-50.

