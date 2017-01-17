Telangana announces substantial hike in defence personnels’ benefits

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hailing the services of soldiers to the nation, the Telangana government on Tuesday announced a substantial hike in benefits under different categories to the defence personnel or their dependents. “We are constituting a special fund for the welfare of soldiers, which is nowhere in any state. This fund will be spent for soldiers and for the welfare of their families,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the state Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister and ministers decided to give Rs 25,000 every year, MLAs and MLCs and MPs decided to offer Rs 10,000 for the saink welfare fund. Government employees expressed their willingness to give their one day salary to the fund, Rao said.

“The policy of getting only one pension, whether it is given by Centre or by state is in vogue. We are providing the facility of giving two pensions to ex-servicemen, who worked as employees of Telangana state government.

“Telangana state government is providing the opportunity of two pensions to wife in case of death of ex-servicemen,” he said.

The state government has decided to give more cash award than any other state to the recipients of Param Veer Chakra, Mahaveer Chakra, Veer Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Keerthi Chakra, Sourya Chakra and Sena medals, Rao said.

The government would give to the sons of soil of Telangana, who got Param Veer Chakra award, an amount of Rs 2.25 crore on behalf of state government.

The state government would give Rs 1.25 crore to the sons of soil of Telangana, who are awardees of Mahaveer Chakra, Keerthi Chakra.

For Veer Chakra and Sourya Chakra awardees, the state government would offer Rs 75 lakh. For recipients of Sena Medal, the reward would be Rs 30 lakh.

The state government has decided to give Rs 25 lakh to the awardees of mention in “dispatches gallantry”.

It was decided to give Rs 25 lakh to those who got Sarvotham Yudh Seva medal. For Uttam Yudh Seva medal recipients, Rs 20 lakh would be given. The recipients of Yudh Seva medal would get Rs 5 lakh.

The state and district level Sainik Welfare Boards will be strengthened, he said. Rao also announced various other benefits, including waiving tax on vehicles and exemption from property tax, to the soldiers.