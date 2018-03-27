Telangana Advocate General D Prakash Reddy resigns, cites personal reasons

Telangana Advocate General D Prakash Reddy resigned on Monday citing personal reasons, just a day before he was to appear in a case relating to expulsion of Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and S A Sampath Kumar.

The two Congress MLAs were expelled from the Telangana Assembly on March 13, a day after Venkat Reddy threw headphones on state legislative Assembly Chairman Swamy Goud that left him injured in the right eye.

The MLAs had approached the High Court seeking action against the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly for allegedly taking an arbitrary decision to expel them and issuing a gazette notification regarding MLA vacancies in Nalgonda and Alampur, represented by Venkat Reddy and Sampath Kumar, respectively.

The High Court had granted partial respite to the expelled MLAs by directing the Election Commission of India not to take further steps for six weeks on the notification of the Speaker over vacancies of Nalgonda and Alampur Assembly segments.

