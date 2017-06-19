Telangana: 30 trainee cops hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

Police added that 30 trainees had not consumed food served at the centre but ate outside food. The authorities have constituted a Commission to inquire into the incident (Representational Image/ File Photo) Police added that 30 trainees had not consumed food served at the centre but ate outside food. The authorities have constituted a Commission to inquire into the incident (Representational Image/ File Photo)

As many as 30 trainee police constables in Adilabad district of Telangana were hospitalised on Monday due to suspected food poisoning. The constables at the District Training Centre in Adilabad after having dinner last night complained of vomiting and loose motions in the early hours of Monday and were admitted to a hospital, police said.

Police added that 30 trainees had not consumed food served at the centre but ate outside food. The authorities have constituted a Commission to inquire into the incident. Adilabad district superintendent of police M Srinivas, who visited the hospital, said doctors have informed that the admitted constables were doing fine and will be discharged today itself.

“It seems that after consuming contaminated food or water they suffered loose motions and vomiting…the matter is being verified,” he said, adding, there were no fresh complaints. The SP who also visited the centre ordered an inquiry into the incident and constituted a Commission under DSP K Sitaramulu and asked him to submit a report.

There are 260 trainee constables at the Centre and out of them 30 who had ventured out of the training centre consumed food outside, police said. A food inspector after preliminary inquiry said that the food served last night was fine, they added.

