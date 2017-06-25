Telangana: Girl who fell into open borewell pulled out dead

The 14 months old girl has been found dead after 58 hours of rescue operation. The 14 months old girl has been found dead after 58 hours of rescue operation.

A 14-month-old girl who accidentally fell into an open borewell in Telangana’s Vikarabad district was declared dead on Sunday, 58 hours after the rescue operations had begun.

Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya told news agency PTI: “She is declared dead…we called off the rescue operation at 6 am after the remains were retrieved.”

After the postmortem, the remains will be handed over to her family members, Chevella police station’s sub-inspector N Sridhar Reddy said.

The girl, fondly called as Chinnari, was playing with her elder sister when she accidentally fell into the 450-feet-deep borewell on Thursday at around 7.15 pm. The landowner had reportedly dug up the field to install a motor and left the borewell open. Authorities had already declared that the chances of the toddler surviving were bleak.

According to reports, the girl stopped responding after Friday afternoon. The officials, however, continued to pump oxygen into the hole. A camera was also thrust inside the borewell to monitor the child while an ambulance was kept on standby. The Cyberabad police yesterday registered a case against the land owner, Malla Reddy, under IPC section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Earlier, in 2014, a four-year-old girl died after falling into a nearly 300-feet-deep borewell in Ranga Reddy’s Manchal village.

