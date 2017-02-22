Telangana: Bus carrying over 30 passengers suddenly bursts into flames

A luxury bus belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) suddenly burst into flames midway through its journey near Alair in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Over 30 passengers travelling in the bus had a close shave as the bus was quickly engulfed in flames.

The passengers however were immediately evacuated by the driver. The bus was on its way to Hyderabad when the driver reportedly noticed a spark in the engine.

The cause behind the fire accident will be probed, said Telangana Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy. The minister also directed senior RTC officials to prepare a detailed report of the accident.

