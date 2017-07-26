Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask him to step down: Lalu Prasad

“Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask for his resignation,” said Lalu Prasad at a press briefing after chairing a meeting of RJD MLAs. “Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask for his resignation,” said Lalu Prasad at a press briefing after chairing a meeting of RJD MLAs.

Claiming there is no rift within the Bihar Grand Alliance, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said there is no question of his son Tejashwi Yadav stepping down as deputy chief minister.

He maintained that there is no bitterness between him and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “No bitterness between me and Nitish. Spoke to him yesterday. Media trying to crack our alliance,” Lalu Prasad said.

“We have formed the grand alliance, made Nitish CM. Why will we break the alliance?” he added.

Tejashwi also claimed he was not asked to resign by Nitish Kumar. He blamed the BJP for trying to destabilise the Grand Alliance. “They want to destabilise all the non- BJP governments through one way or another,” he told reporters.

The JD(U) is scheduled to meet at 5 pm today and will possibly take a call on Tejashwi’s future. The deputy chief minister is facing charges of corruption along with his family members. Sources in the JD(U) told The Indian Express earlier that only Tejashwi’s resignation can save the Grand Alliance.

Before the Bihar Assembly meets on Friday, the JD(U) is looking to circumvent the Opposition’s plan to disrupt the proceedings. The BJP is likely to raise the corruption charges against Tejashwi. The CBI registered a case against Lalu Prasad and his family members for allegedly favouring a company during the award of Railway hotel contracts during his tenure as Railway minister.

Tejashwi also met Nitish earlier to diffuse the situation and plead his case in person. This came after he skipped an official event where was supposed to share the dias with Nitish.

