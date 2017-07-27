Tejashwi Yadav talks of ‘vindictive, opportunistic politics’ after Nitish Kumar joins hands with BJP

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, speaking to media during Lok Samvad programme at 1 Anne Marg, in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo(PTI7_3_2017_000019B) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, speaking to media during Lok Samvad programme at 1 Anne Marg, in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo(PTI7_3_2017_000019B)

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, in a series of tweets, accused Nitish Kumar and the JD(U) of indulging in ‘low level vindictive & opportunistic politics.” This, after Kumar walked out of the Grand Alliance, resigned from office and within hours took oath as the chief minister in the company of the BJP, his former ally.

Tejashwi, who had corruption allegations against him, defended his work in the state government.

“I entered in govt with a clean slate with a keen desire of writing a positive story for people of Bihar, only to find an opportunist rival! Vicious greed for power of opportunism will spell it’s own doom. People are not fools that they digest their penchant for wicked power grab. Whenever there is change in a system, however unjust, those at vantage point were bound to get irked. Repercussions were expected & imminent. Much to their dismay,they wer unable to point a single lacuna in my performance,” he said in multiple tweets on his official account.

He said that he had ‘delivered manifolds’ than what was expected of him as deputy chief minister but that his performance ‘perturbed’ the JD(U) and the BJP.

Earlier Thursday, Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister for the second time in two years, this time with the BJP. Kumar walked back into the NDA fold after the BJP assured its support in government formation.

On Wednesday, dramatic scenes played out in Patna as Kumar announced his decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance citing his ‘inner conscience.’ He told reporters that it had become difficult for him to work under the present circumstances with the corruption taint on Lalu and his family.

Even though Kumar did not ask Tejashwi to put in his papers in light of the allegations against him, the chief minister did tell him to come out in the open before the media and clarify his stand. But when the RJD, after a meeting of its legislators, announced that Tejashwi’s resignation was out of the question, Kumar called a JD(U) legislature party meeting and asked for their endorsement of an alliance with the BJP. After receiving an affirmative answer, Kumar went straight to the governor’s residence to submit his resignation. With the BJP offering its support to Kumar within minutes, the picture had become clear.

Tejashwi also complained that the RJD should have been offered an opportunity to stake claim to form the government as it was the single-largest party in the Assembly with 80 MLAs. Even though he met the governor, he was unable to persuade the latter to stall the swearing-in ceremony. He said the party is taking legal advice and will move court against the governor’s decision.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd