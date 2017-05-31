Tejashwi Yadav takes to Twitter to hit back at Sushil Modi

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav

Hitting back at allegations of corruption against his family by BJP legislature party leader in Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has taken on the BJP leader on Twitter. In a tweet on Monday, Tejashwi dared Modi to choose any seat in municipal or ward polls and said “any person nominated by Lalu Prasad would trounce him”.

The BJP leader, who was secretary of Patna University Students Union in early 1970s when Lalu Prasad was the union’s president, chose not to react to his “nephew”. He said he was asking some “legal and valid” questions on the basis of “documentary evidence” and won’t react to “personal attacks”.

Reacting to a tweet by Sushil Modi, in which he raised questions over two RJD leaders protesting against the Grand Alliance, Tejashwi tweeted: “Hame koi nahi puchh raha to aapke pet me marode kyon uth rahe hai…Chacha, dohrepan ki koi seema hai ki nahin? Kabhi hame Super CM batate ho, kabhi koi pucchta nahi (if no one is asking us, why are you having stomach cramps. Uncle, is there any limit to duality? Sometimes you call us (RJD) super CM, sometimes you say no one attaches any importance to us)”.

Tejashwi was responding to Modi’s tweet in which he said: “RJD ke MLA Saroj Yadav tatha RJD ke pravakta Mrityunjay Tewary aamran anshan par hai. Kaisa mahagathbandhan hai? RJD ko koi pucch nahi raha (RJD MLA Saroj Yadav and RJD spokeperson are on a fast unto death (in demand of jobs for sportspersons). What kind of Grand Alliance is this? No one is giving any value to RJD)”.

Questioning the BJP leader on his brother’s property, he tweeted, “Sushil Modi shd tell tht Ashiana Homes, Ashiana Landcraft & many companies owned by his brother are indulged into Benami transactions or not?” Speaking to The Indian Express, Sushil Modi said, “Why should I respond to any query on my brother’s business and property when I am not a partner? My brother is an independent identity. I can understand RJD’s pain as it is facing allegations of amassing benami property. I am not going to react to personal attacks. I will keep raising questions with facts and documents as a conscious and alert Opposition”.

