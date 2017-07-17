Tejashwi Yadav should either tender resignation or get sacked: BJP

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (PTI Photo, File) BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (PTI Photo, File)

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should either tender his resignation or get fired from his position. He added that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar should “stand firm” in seeking Tejashwi’s resignation.

“Tejashwi Yadav has only two options, either tender his resignation or get sacked,” Modi, who is also the Bihar BJP parliamentary board chief, was quoted as saying by PTI. On Nitish Kumar, he added, “BJP is standing with him on his decision on this issue.” The JD(U) had said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav should come clean on the source of his and his family’s assets.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters outside the state Assembly, Tejashwi claimed that calls for his resignation are “only in the media”. The impasse between the JD(U) and RJD intensified last week after Tejashwi skipped an official function on July 15, during which he was to share the dias with Nitish Kumar.

Separately, JD(U) MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh today said, “Gatbandhan aaj toot jaye to achha hain… BJP ke saath kaam karne mein maja ata hain (its better if the alliance breaks today… we love to work with the BJP).”

Lalu had earlier ruled out the possibility of his son resigning from his post. “Tejashwi Yadav will not resign. No one resigns because of an FIR)” he had said. Earlier this month, the CBI had raided 12 locations including the residences of Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi in connection with alleged financial irregularities of two railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri. Read more here.

