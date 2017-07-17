Tejashwi Yadav should either tender resignation or get sacked: BJP

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should either tender his resignation or get fired from his position. He added that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar should “stand firm” in seeking Tejashwi’s resignation.
“Tejashwi Yadav has only two options, either tender his resignation or get sacked,” Modi, who is also the Bihar BJP parliamentary board chief, was quoted as saying by PTI. On Nitish Kumar, he added, “BJP is standing with him on his decision on this issue.” The JD(U) had said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav should come clean on the source of his and his family’s assets.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters outside the state Assembly, Tejashwi claimed that calls for his resignation are “only in the media”. The impasse between the JD(U) and RJD intensified last week after Tejashwi skipped an official function on July 15, during which he was to share the dias with Nitish Kumar.
Read: Tejashwi Yadav skips function attended by Nitish Kumar. Click here.
Separately, JD(U) MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh today said, “Gatbandhan aaj toot jaye to achha hain… BJP ke saath kaam karne mein maja ata hain (its better if the alliance breaks today… we love to work with the BJP).”
Lalu had earlier ruled out the possibility of his son resigning from his post. “Tejashwi Yadav will not resign. No one resigns because of an FIR)” he had said. Earlier this month, the CBI had raided 12 locations including the residences of Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi in connection with alleged financial irregularities of two railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri. Read more here.
(With inputs from PTI)
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:44 pmMian Nitish cannot do that, his main support is LalooReply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:38 pmBJP, ke minister pe criminal case and Supreme court already convicted them and nobody asking their resignation, and for Bihar they want to trouble Nitish by creating toruble, what a liar BJP you are. Kahbee BJP apna chehra bhee aayene mai dekh liyaa karom kitne kaale ho re :-(Reply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:38 pmBihar bechara ho gaya...........genda jaisi moti chamari koi kya kareReply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:38 pmHypocrisy: To pretend VYPAM Scam never happenedReply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:15 pmWhat business BJP has got in this? Why BJP wants to fish in troubled waters? Is it day dreaming to have a say in JD (U) Govt by extending support from outside in the event of RJD pulling from Govt. following resignation from Govt? Sri Nithish Kumar should not play in the hands of BJP. Let him not forget his principled stand in the last Parliament / Assembly selection viz., no truck with BJP wither State or National level.Reply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:13 pmJUNGLEE ANIMALS OF JUNGLE RAJ CAUGHT IN THE WEB, TIME TO KILL.Reply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:04 pmHave you heard of Vyapam Scam ?! Did BJP CM resign ?! 6 farmers shot dead. Did the BJP CM resign ?! Nope. This is called hypocrisy.Reply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:02 pmLalu jii backward Yadav haii isliyee inhaeyy fasaayya jaa rahha haii. Hum Yadav Krishan jii kii auladdey haiiReply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 7:48 pmKrishnan ke aulaad, thoda ye bhi samaj le ki krishn ne kya kaha. Yada yada hi dharmasya glanirbhavathi bharatha, abhyuthanam adharmasya, thadathmaanma srujaamyaham. parithranaya saadunaam, vinashayaja dushkrutaam, sambhavaami yuge yuge. Lallu jaise chor ko andar bhejne ke liye hi Modi ka avatar leke aaya tera Krishn. Thoda bhi akal hain tho samaj sakthey.Reply
