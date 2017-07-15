Tejashwi Yadav missing at govt event attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

On the left is an empty chair reserved for Tejashwi Yadav and on the right is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (ANI photos) On the left is an empty chair reserved for Tejashwi Yadav and on the right is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (ANI photos)

The differences between Bihar’s ruling allies RJD and JD(U) sharpened Saturday with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav giving a government event a miss in Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar however attended the event as scheduled. The occasion, taking place at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, was the celebration of the first anniversary of the ‘Kushal Yuva Karyakram’ focusing on the government’s digital initiatives. While Tejashwi was a guest of honour at the event, his nameplate was found to be covered up.

The rift in the Grand Alliance in Bihar, that has Congress as the third partner along with the RJD and JD(U), widened after Tejashwi Yadav was booked in a corruption case by the CBI. Premises linked to him and the family of his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, were raided by the investigative agency as well.

While the JD(U) has asked the deputy chief minister to ‘come out with facts in public’ against the accusations, RJD has made it clear that Tejashwi’s resignation is out of the question.

“Tejashwi Yadav istifa nahi denge. FIR darj hone se koi istifa nahi deta hai (Tejashwi Yadav will not resign. No one resigns because of an FIR),” Lalu said after a meeting with RJD legislators.

He said the decision was of the RJD legislators. “RJD ki or se gatbandhan mein koi aaanch nahi aayega, jisko jo karna hai kar le (There will not any problem to the Grand Alliance from the RJD. Let anyone do what he wants),” he said.

While Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Nitish on Friday to calm tensions between the allies, the JD(U) leaders asked RJD not to boast about their 80 MLAs after an RJD MLA said that his party would do what it wants as it has numerical majority in the Assembly. While the JD(U) has 71 MLAs, the RJD has 80 and the Congress 27 legislators.

