Tejashwi Yadav lashes out at BJP, says it’s political vendetta by saffron party

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav talking to media at the old secretariat on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav talking to media at the old secretariat on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed BJP, saying corruption charges against him and his family are a part of political vendetta created by the saffron party. He also accused the BJP of creating conspiracies to break the alliance of JD(U) and RJD.

“I can only say this is a political vendetta by the BJP. The main leaders attached to it are Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. They have always been scared of my father, but it seems they are scared of me too. Right from the beginning, they are trying to break the ‘mahagathbandhan’, and accuse us in all possible ways. Not just us, they are always ready to malign Bihar for all possible crime,” he said, while emerging out of the meeting, held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the political situation in Bihar in the wake of CBI raids on the Yadav family. The RJD leader also added that the alliance is too strong to break and that BJP will soon get a befitting reply.

On the corruption charges slapped against him, he said, “They are bringing up cases of 2004 against me. I was 13-14-year-old that time. How could a kid do all this?” Tejashwi Yadav also denied any wrong doing reiterating that he has pledged ‘zero-tolerance’ to corruption. “Since the day I joined office, I had made it clear that I will follow zero intolerance against corruption. During my reign as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, I have not done anything against the government and its function. All the three departments under me flourished with progress towards the state,” he said.

His remarks come a day after the JD(U) asked the alliance partner to come clean over the corruption charges using facts and not rhetoric. “We hope that the accused come forward and provide evidences to the public to prove their innocence so that the people can be assured that the allegations which have been framed are incorrect. It is their responsibility to provide proofs,” JD(U) official spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

The RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family are caught in the eye of the storm after CBI raided his properties based on an FIR registered against him, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly accepting a plot in Patna in exchange for awarding a tender for the maintenance and development of two railway hotels at a time when he was the Railway Minister in 2006.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd