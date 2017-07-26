‘Outsiders’ want to break the Grand Alliance, people can see through their conspiracy: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (Source: PTI) Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (Source: PTI)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday reiterated his father Lalu Yadav’s stand that there is no rift in the Grand Alliance saying, “Amit Shah had said he wants to see BJP in power in every state, so they are trying all means to break us”. On the issue of his resigning from the post of the deputy CM, he said that there has been no demand for his resignation within the party. “Its RSS-BJP which wants to break the grand alliance, people can see through their conspiracy,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Tejashwi Yadav blamed ‘outsiders’ for trying to create issues in the state as they are not concerned about its development. “Sushil Modi is not even a Bihari, he is an outsider, so these people don’t care about Bihar’s development or its people,” he said.

Earlier in the day, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said there is no question of his son Tejashwi Yadav stepping down as deputy chief minister. “Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask for his resignation,” said Lalu Prasad at a press briefing after chairing a meeting of RJD MLAs.

Lalu Yadav taking a firm stand on the issue said “There is no such thing (dispute) from my side. I have made Nitish the chief minister and I am not going to break the alliance, Nitish is free to take a call.”

The JD(U), which is to meet at 5pm today, will take a decision on Tejashwi’s future as the deputy chief minister following charges of corruption against him. Sources in the JD(U) told The Indian Express earlier that only Tejashwi’s resignation can save the Grand Alliance. JD(U) will try to find a solution to the issue today to avoid disruption by the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly which meets on Friday. The BJP will seek to disrupt the house by raising the issue of the corruption charges against Tejashwi.

Tejashwi, who also met Nitish earlier to defuse the situation and plead his case in person, is involved in a case registered against Lalu Prasad and his family members for allegedly bestowing Railway hotel contracts in exchange for prime land during his tenure as Railway minister.

