Tejashwi Yadav blames media for scuffle at Patna press meet

Tejashwi Yadav’s security personnel manhandle mediapersons, and ANI reporter pushed aside. (Source: ANI) Tejashwi Yadav’s security personnel manhandle mediapersons, and ANI reporter pushed aside. (Source: ANI)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who was accused of ordering the manhandling of media persons in Patna yesterday, denied the charges of instructing his staff to do so. In a Facebook post last night, Yadav said that he and his party had always been friendly and responsive towards the media and that he regretted and condemned “any charge on media”. He assured that he will get the matter probed.

On Wednesday, July 12 in Patna, Yadav had launched an onslaught on the media by saying, “Some of you constitute BJP-minded media… some new goondas have come in media who are disappointed that the grand coalition in Bihar is going strong. The grand coalition is indestructible.” Shortly after that, Yadav’s men and security personnel thrashed some media persons who presented him with uncomfortable questions. The Deputy CM has been in the scrutiny recently due to corruption charges levelled against him and his family.

“Couple of media person were putting mike behind me & brushed my ears & head also. There were moments when around ten mikes were about to hit my nose, I saved myself & duty personals were protecting it while being on duty (sic)”, Yadav wrote in the post, implying that unruly media persons “jumping for byte” caused great provocation and the response from his staff was merely in reaction to that. “Even a cameraman hardly hit the Health minister with his camera on head while boarding the car & it wasn’t reported at all, rather no need to as it happens out of rush. Many security guards had minor bruises (sic),” he added.

Yadav, however, said that the incident was unfortunate, adding, “Such incidents must not take place, I will personally look into the matter & get it investigated”.

He followed up the post soon with another video, which attempted to explicitly highlight the ‘assaults’ initiated first by the crowd of journalists and cameramen upon his security men and guide the viewer with subtitles. A sarcastic caption accompanied it, “Dekhiye, Bihar mein Lalu ke bete kaise gundagardi faila rahe hain? (Watch how Lalu’s sons are spreading hooliganism?)”

