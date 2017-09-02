Tejashwi Yadav attacks Sushil Modi over ‘business links with brother’

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi of having a share in the businesses of his brother R K Modi, who allegedly has links with people involved in money-laundering. Sushil Modi said the allegations were baseless. Yadav, accompanied by RJD leader Jagadanand Singh, claimed at a press conference here that Sushil Modi, who had earlier denied having links with his brother’s business interests, had given him and his sons power of attorney (PoA) to buy two flats in 2006 and 2010. He accused Sushil Modi of being a partner in the businesses of his brother who, he alleged, had links with people involved in money-laundering.

Yadav also wondered whether the growth of NGO Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti — which allegedly siphoned off crores of government funds — was linked to Sushil’s tenure as finance minister and deputy CM of Bihar from 2006 to 2014.

Showing documents purportedly proving his claims, Yadav said that in 2006, Sushil Modi bought a flat worth Rs 14.5 lakh while giving PoA to R K Modi, who owns real

estate firms. “The mode of payment, whether it was through cheque, is not mentioned. This flat was in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. In another flat, the PoA was given to R K Modi’s two sons, Mayank and Rohit Modi. I dare him to deny these links,” said Yadav. “The documents say that PoA was given to him and his sons for purchase of flats by Sushil Modi. What more evidence is required to link him to his brother, which he has been denying.”

Targeting CM Nitish Kumar, Yadav said: “Will he now ask for an explanation from the Deputy CM? Will his party spokespersons now demand his resignation?” He said he was not worried about the inquiries against him and his family members, including Lalu Prasad. “We have truth with us. We will face it…,” he said. Reacting to the allegations, Sushil Modi issued a statement: “I took a loan of Rs 10 lakh and paid the rest of the amount in cash. I have been constantly informing the Income Tax and Election Commission in this regard. Lalu Prasad should tell how Rabri came to own 18 flats and Tejashwi got 26 benami properties in 26 years.”

He added that Lalu could go to his house to give details of each penny earned and spent. “But it is for them to explain how so many people gifted them their properties… making baseless allegations will not help them hide the truth.” Bihar BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan said, “The allegations are baseless. They are doing so in reaction. Sushil Modiji was never involved in anything related to his brother’s business.”

