Tejashwi Prasad will not step down as Deputy CM: RJD

A defiant Rashtriya Janata Dal rallied behind party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Prasad saying he will not step down as Bihar’s deputy chief minister. With the JD(U) calling for a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday, party sources indicated that they will ask Tejashwi to resign as he facing corruption charges.

The CBI last week registered an FIR against Tejashwi, his mother Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad for allegedly accepting a prime plot of land in Patna in in exchange for awarding a tender for the maintenance of two railway hotels to two Bihar businessmen when the RJD chief was railway minister in 2006.

On Monday, Lalu Prasad met RJD MLAs and discussed the CBI raids on his properties and the future of the Grand Alliance. Briefing the press about the meeting, Bihar Finance Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui said the party is firmly behind Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi. He alleged that the BJP is trying to destabilise the government by making efforts to demolish the party.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has so far remained silent on the CBI raids on Lalu Prasad. Kumar cancelled his plans to attend a public interaction programme triggering speculation that he has been intentionally avoiding the media. “The Lok Samvad programme, which was scheduled for tomorrow, stands cancelled due to an indisposition of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” said an official release on Sunday.

