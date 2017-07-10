Tejashwi Prasad will not step down as Deputy CM: RJD

A defiant Rashtriya Janata Dal rallied behind party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Prasad saying he will not step down as Bihar’s deputy chief minister. With the JD(U) calling for a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday, party sources indicated that they will ask Tejashwi to resign as he facing corruption charges.
The CBI last week registered an FIR against Tejashwi, his mother Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad for allegedly accepting a prime plot of land in Patna in in exchange for awarding a tender for the maintenance of two railway hotels to two Bihar businessmen when the RJD chief was railway minister in 2006.
On Monday, Lalu Prasad met RJD MLAs and discussed the CBI raids on his properties and the future of the Grand Alliance. Briefing the press about the meeting, Bihar Finance Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui said the party is firmly behind Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi. He alleged that the BJP is trying to destabilise the government by making efforts to demolish the party.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has so far remained silent on the CBI raids on Lalu Prasad. Kumar cancelled his plans to attend a public interaction programme triggering speculation that he has been intentionally avoiding the media. “The Lok Samvad programme, which was scheduled for tomorrow, stands cancelled due to an indisposition of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” said an official release on Sunday.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 10, 2017 at 1:18 pmabb aayegaa mazaa. Nitish will he dare. past is any indication Nitish will wait for signal from Feku56-Tadipaar Amit who will humiliate Nitish to bail himout. Nitish tried to out smart Sonia forgetting how Lalu-Paswan tried earlier and Sonia kept them both in dog house, it is RAHUL who by tearing down the ordnance ensured present status of LaluReply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 1:10 pmI am no fan of any political parties, all of them suck. But this witch hunting of select people by the Dhokhla Duo is dangerous. Probe everyone, not just some people who are standing in the way of your poll success in certain regions. Because this game of for tat will get ugly and dangerous.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 1:04 pmNow the ball is in the court of NItish and let us see what decision he takes tomorrow during the meeting of MLAs and hope Nitish will remove the RJD's Tejashwi from the Bihar Cabinet and distance he and his party from the corrupt RJD and its families and keep his clean image !!!Reply