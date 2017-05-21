Tejas Express set to begin maiden journey tomorrow; Here are top features of the luxurious train

Tejas Express: The train will be inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu from Dadar by video-conferencing on Monday. (PTI Photo) Tejas Express: The train will be inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu from Dadar by video-conferencing on Monday. (PTI Photo)

THE PREMIUM – LUXURY train Tejas Express is all set to begin it’s maiden journey starting Monday. It’s first ride has been scheduled at 3.25 pm from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) to reach Karmali station within nine hours. It will be inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu from Dadar by video-conferencing on Monday.

The high-speed rake is capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph but due to track constraints will run at 160 kmph. It includes modern amenities like onboard infotainment like Wi-Fi, CCTV, Fire & Smoke detection facilities. It’s journey has been scheduled for five days a week during monsoon period and three days a week during non monsoon period. The fifteen coach train consists of one Executive First AC coach and 12 Chair-car coaches. The coaches are manufactured in Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala.

Here are some of the salient features of the Tejas Express :

1. Coaches is of LHB coaches which have relatively higher carrying capacity

2. Ergonomic seating with improved cushioning and upholstery

3. Automatic entrance and interior doors

4. Entertainment screens for each passenger along with head phone socket

5. LED board for advertising and communicating safety instructions

6. GPS bases passenger information display system

7. Improved aesthetics with new colour scheme and futuristic look

8. Smart windows with automatic venetian blinds

9. Dust sealed gangways.

10. Fire and smoke detection and suppression system

11. CCTV system with remote control and monitoring capability

12. Concealed LED lighting

13. Adjusting reading light

14. Passenger Announcement System

15. Mobile, Laptop charging points

16. Provision of Wi-Fi facility

17. Integrated Braille display

18. Individual magazine, bottle holder, snack table, etc.

19. Bio-vaccum toilets

20. Sensorised taps, flushing system, hand driers, tissue paper dispenser and soap dispenser in toilets

21. Water level indicators

22. Accessible dustbin with garbage compacting feature for higher capacity

23. Digital destination boards and electronic passenger reservation chart.

According to the fare-chart released by the railways, its rates are there times higher than other trains like Jan Shatabdi express running on the similar route. The railways had maintained due to better facilities it’s rates would be 20 per cent more than a Shatabdi train catering to different destinations. As the train would take 2-3 hours longer during monsoons to cover the journey, passengers preferring catering service will be charged more for an extra meal served.

What has also excited commuters is the choice of food menu being served on the train. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) would handle the catering service of the train.

With wider choices like croissant and French fries in breakfast and lachcha paratha and chicken kolhapuri for the main course, train meals are not going to be boring any more.

The Express was inspected by senior Railway authorities on Sunday morning.Glass panes of one of the coaches of the 20-seater train was damaged on its journey from Delhi-Mumbai. D K Sharma, General manager, CR said the damaged coach has been sent back to Delhi.

” We will take further care to ensure the train remains intact with no damage caused in the future,” he told the press on Sunday.

Train No. 22119 Superfast Tejas Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 05.00 hrs on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 24.5.2017 and arrive Karmali at 13.30 hrs same day. Train No. 22120 Superfast Tejas Express will leave Karmali at 14.30 hrs on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 23.5.2017 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 23.00 hrs same day.

