Tejas Express reaches Mumbai ahead of schedule despite three-hour delay in Goa. Here is how

Capable of reaching speeds up to 200 kmph, Tejas ideally takes around eight-and-a-half hours between Mumbai and Goa. (file photo) Capable of reaching speeds up to 200 kmph, Tejas ideally takes around eight-and-a-half hours between Mumbai and Goa. (file photo)

On Sunday, the state-of-the-art Tejas Express arrived a minute ahead of schedule despite facing a three-hour delay in Goa. The luxury train was delayed on the account of an empty coach from Mumbai pulling in late into the Karmali station in Goa, the Hindustan Times reported. “The changed timetable led to the delay. This train is always on time otherwise,” LK Verma, chief spokesperson of Konkan Railway, told the newspaper.

The Indian Railways introduced a monsoon timetable as a precaution against inclement weather. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 kmph, Tejas ideally takes around eight-and-a-half hours between Mumbai and Goa. The new timetable meant the train will now take anywhere between 12 to 15 hours.

To make up for the three-hour delay, Tejas touched 153 kmph at one point in its journey. The report added that the train travelled at 153 kmph between Karmali and Kudal, at 137 kmph between Kudal and Ratnagiri and 125 kmph between Ratnagri and Panvel.

Tejas is quipped with several high-end features such as WiFi connectivity, touch screens, vacuum bio toilets and automatic doors.

