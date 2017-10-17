Food on Tejas not reason for passengers taking ill: Railways

The three-member committee of officials formed to probe the matter submitted Monday that the food served on Tejas was satisfactory and all packed items were within their respective expiry dates. The three-member committee of officials formed to probe the matter submitted Monday that the food served on Tejas was satisfactory and all packed items were within their respective expiry dates.

The food served on board Tejas Express on Sunday was not responsible for 25 passengers reporting food poisoning on way to Mumbai from Goa, a railway inquiry has found.

It has suggested that in case of one group of passengers from Kolkata, the reason could be fish carried by them from Kolkata which they had cooked and eaten before boarding the train.

The three-member committee of officials formed to probe the matter submitted Monday that the food served on Tejas was satisfactory and all packed items were within their respective expiry dates.

“The committee in its report has concluded that the food quality served on Tejas Express was of satisfactory quality. The problem of uneasiness was reported by the members of the tourist group which appears to be the main cause of the incident. The cause of uneasiness amongst other passengers appears to be repercussion of above as vomiting on coach floor vitiated the air quality and triggered uneasiness,” the Railways said in a statement.

On Sunday, the train from Karmali in Goa on way to Mumbai had to be stopped in Chiplun to admit 25 passengers to a hospital due to suspected food poisoning after they vomited in the coaches.

The inquiry found that a group, which was travelling from Kolkata, had been touring Maharashtra and Goa for the past 16 days, carrying their own food items and cooking them. They even carried fish from Kolkata.

“Statement of tour manager of the tour group from Kolkata Mr Kajal Chakravarti was taken after the incident. He very clearly and categorically said that there was no problem with food quality. He even confirmed that he had everything served by waiters even twice but found no problem,” the committee reported.

In the case of another group of passengers that reported sick, two children had vomited in the coach itself. The report said the stench of vomit triggered uneasiness in others and two more children vomited in the same coach. “This triggered uneasiness in their parents,” it said.

