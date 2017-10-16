Tejas Express food poisoning: IRCTC officer, catering manager suspended

The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train, a railway official said. The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train, a railway official said.

An IRCTC officer and a catering manager were placed under suspension after at least 26 people aboard the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express from Goa were taken ill today after consuming food served by the railways’ catering wing, a spokesperson said.

The area officer of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Madgaon and the on-board catering manager have been placed under suspension pending a fact-finding committee’s report and results of test of food samples, railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said here tonight.

The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train, a railway official said. They were admitted to a hospital.

The Tejas Express, one of the premium trains of the Indian Railways, connects Mumbai and Karmali in Goa.

