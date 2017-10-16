Special Coverage
  • Tejas Express food poisoning: IRCTC officer, catering manager suspended

Tejas Express food poisoning: IRCTC officer, catering manager suspended

The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train, a railway official said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2017 12:50 am
tejas express, irctc, irctc food, poor quality food, indian railways catering, tejas pantry, food poisioning, karmali chhatrapati shivaji terminus tejas express, chiplun, train food, irctc, indian express, indian express news The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train, a railway official said.
Top News

An IRCTC officer and a catering manager were placed under suspension after at least 26 people aboard the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express from Goa were taken ill today after consuming food served by the railways’ catering wing, a spokesperson said.

The area officer of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Madgaon and the on-board catering manager have been placed under suspension pending a fact-finding committee’s report and results of test of food samples, railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said here tonight.

READ| 24 passengers suffer food poisoning after eating breakfast on Tejas Express

The Mumbai-bound passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea after having breakfast served on the train, a railway official said. They were admitted to a hospital.

The Tejas Express, one of the premium trains of the Indian Railways, connects Mumbai and Karmali in Goa.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 15: Latest News