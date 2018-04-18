Tej Pratap Yadav, Aishwarya Rai get engaged in Patna

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai are expected to exchange the wedding vows on May 12 in Patna (Source: RJD) Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai are expected to exchange the wedding vows on May 12 in Patna (Source: RJD)

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday got engaged to Aishwarya Rai in Patna. Rai is the the granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai and daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai. Both are expected to exchange the wedding vows on May 12 in the state capital Patna.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav who is in jail after his conviction in the fodder scam cases, was not present for the engagement ceremony. Party sources had earlier indicated to The Indian Express that with Lalu being away in jail, the ring exchange ceremony would be kept simple. “If we do not get bail for him, we will pray for parole so that he can attend the marriage of his elder son. We will try to keep the function as simple and modest as possible as we are pained at our leader being in jail,” a party leader had said.

According to another RJD leader, talks between the two families have been underway for the last six months. “The girl is intelligent and we do not rule out possibility of her joining politics sooner or later. Both families are very happy with relations between two families,” he said.

Tej Pratap formally joined politics ahead of the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls and represents the Mahua Assembly. Aishwarya, meanwhile, is an MBA graduate from Amity University, Noida. The couple, recently bumped into each other at the Patna airport when Tej Yadav was returning from from New Delhi after visiting Lalu Yadav , who has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Rai and her relatives, on the other hand, were at the airport as they were travelling to Delhi to get some shopping done for the upcoming engagement and wedding.

