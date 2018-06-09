Here is what Tej Pratap has to say about reports of rift with brother Tejashwi Yadav

Tej Pratap said Tejashwi Yadav was very close to his heart. (File) Tej Pratap said Tejashwi Yadav was very close to his heart. (File)

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav stirred a hornet’s nest after he expressed unhappiness over what he called being “ignored and sidelined” in the party, leading to speculations of a rift with his younger brother Tejashwi. However, as the news garnered media attention, Tej Pratap dismissed any bad blood with Tejashwi and said some party leaders with vested interests were trying to create division among them.

The controversy erupted after Tej Pratap, alluding to ‘Mahabharat’, said he wished to leave the empire for Arjun and go on a leave. The 29-year-old added that a few people were worried that he would be known as the ‘kingmaker’. Tejashwi, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in RJD.

मेरा सोंचना है कि मैं अर्जुन को हस्तिनापुर की गद्दी पर बैठाऊं और खुद द्वारका चला जाऊँ। अब कुछेक “चुग्लों” को कष्ट है कि कहीं मैं किंग मेकर न कहलाऊं।। ।। राधे राधे।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 9, 2018

“Sometimes I feel sidelined and ignored in the party. But, I will not do anything that could threaten the party’s unity. Tejashwi is very close to my heart,” IANS quoted Tej Pratap as saying. Tej Pratap, who got married last month, said he had been ignored by some leaders in the RJD and claimed that it was being done as per instructions by “senior leaders”. “Party people don’t receive my calls and say they’ve been asked by seniors leaders to do so,” the 29-year-old said.

संघीयों.., अफवाह फैलाने की कोशिश मत करो और कान खोलकर सुन लो “तेजस्वी मेरे कलेजे का टुकड़ा है” pic.twitter.com/girzKMY6L2 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 9, 2018

Tej Pratap also had a word of caution for elements in the party who were trying to drive a wedge between the brothers. “For RJD and its allies, the main responsibility is to oust the BJP-led government at the Centre in 2019. But there are some anti-social elements in the party who are keen to break the unity,” he tweeted.

