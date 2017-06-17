BPCL cancels licence of Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump

On May 31, BPCL had served a notice on Tej Pratap Yadav (Source: File Photo) On May 31, BPCL had served a notice on Tej Pratap Yadav (Source: File Photo)

In a fresh blow to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has cancelled the licence of his son’s petrol pump, ANI reported. On May 31, BPCL had served a notice on Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the Minister for Health, Minor Water Resources, Environment and Forest in the Nitish Kumar government.

BPCL has taken on a complaint that stated that Yadav had come into possession of the petrol pump situated at the Anisabad bypass road in Patna by “misrepresenting facts and furnishing wrong information”.

The notice was signed by BPCL Territory Manager (Retail), Patna, Manish Kumar, a copy of which was made available to the media.

Earlier, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, in a slew of allegations against Lalu Yadav and his family, had also spoken about the illegal allotment of petrol pump to Tej Pratap Yadav.

The pump was allotted to M/S Lara Automobiles, a firm under Yadav’s proprietorship, in February this year.

In the complaint against Tej Pratap Yadav, it was alleged that the minister while applying for the petrol pump had falsely declared that the land for retail allotment was under his name. However, the real owner of the said land was M/S A K Infosystems, who claims it had never leased the land to Yadav.

“On the date of submission of the application for the retail outlet (12.1.2012) you were neither the shareholder nor the director of the said M/s A K Infosystem which never entered into any lease with you (Tej Pratap),” the complaint had stated.

