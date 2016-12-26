Tej Pratap for total ban on cow slaughter in Bihar

Bihar BJP on Sunday welcomed Health and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s remarks in favour of a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state. Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said in Mathura on Saturday: “Export of cow meat is not coming down because ban on cow slaughter has been ineffective. The Bihar government will try to ensure total cow slaughter ban.”

The minister had also described himself as the “descendent of Lord Krishna” during his trip to Vrindavan and Mathura. BJP legislature party leader and former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said: “We welcome Tej Pratap’s statement on the Bihar government’s plan to enforce a ban on cow slaughter. The minister must have made the statement in consultation with Lalu Prasad. It would be a good move if the RJD brings about a total ban on cow slaughter.”

Tej Pratap had asked the Centre for an effective ban on cow slaughter across the country, on the lines of the currency ban. Sushil Modi said that though cow slaughter is banned in Bihar as per a 1955 law, cow slaughter continues unabated because of a flaw in the law that permits killing of a cow, buffalo or bull that is more than 15 years old or diseased. “The violation of this provision brings jail term of six months with Rs 1,000 fine. Hence the law has been rendered ineffective,” he said.