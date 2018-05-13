Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai wedding: Tejashwi Yadav shakes a leg; unruly crowd loot crockery

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai during their wedding ceremony at Veterinary College Ground in Patna on Saturday. (Express photo by Alok Jain) RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai during their wedding ceremony at Veterinary College Ground in Patna on Saturday. (Express photo by Alok Jain)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former transport minister Chandrika Rai, at the veterinary college ground in Patna on Saturday. A large number of guests including political leaders from different parties flocked to the venue to bless the couple.

The presence of Lalu Yadav, who is out on six-weeks bail, added some buzz to the festivities. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s visit also attracted attention when he shared the stage with Lalu Yadav for the first time after the Grand Alliance split in July last year.

Who attended Tej Pratap’s wedding?

Among those in attendance included Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several of his cabinet colleagues and veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, NCP leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and lawyer Ram Jethmalani were also present at the wedding. The entire top brass of RJD stood at the entrance to welcome the guests.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav did not attend the ceremony as they are out of the country. Lalu’s close confidant Bhola Yadav had on Friday claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra were also scheduled to attend the wedding. An estimated 10,000 people, mostly RJD supporters, coming from Gopalganj, Chhapra, Danapur and Maner, had gathered at the grounds.

Lalu-Nitish bonhomie on display

The couple tied knot amid moments of bonhomie between his father Lalu Prasad and JD(U) chief, who were seen together for the first time after Nitish walked out of the Grand Alliance in July last year and returned to the BJP-led NDA fold. Kumar was greeted with loud cheers from the gathering. Read more

Lalu warmly shook hands with Nitish, who later sat on the dais flanked by the RJD chief and Rabri Devi. Rabri also exchanged greetings with the Chief Minister. Lalu’s daughters touched Nitish’s feet and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad joined his former boss for photographs together.

The setting

The marriage venue was decorated with flowers from Thailand. The venue was the sprawling veterinary college ground, spread over 9,000 square metres, located on Patna Airport-Ashiana More Road. Nearly 100 rooms in four of the city’s top hotels were booked for the wedding guests. The event was marked by a colourful procession taken out by members of the Yaduvanshi Sena, a non-political organisation of the Yadav community.

Designer clothes

The groom, Tej Pratap, was dressed in cream and pink sherwani and pyjama of matching shade while the bride wore a bright red lehenga with light pink dupatta and jewellery. Also Read | Who is Aishwarya Rai?

What was on the menu?

A lavish spread of vegetarian dishes, prepared by a Kanpur-based caterer had been made for the guests. Bihar’s popular ‘litti-chokha’, Amritsari kulcha, imarti, gulab jamun, karhai paneer and kulfi besides continental dishes were served.

Tejashwi Yadav shakes a leg with brother

Lalu Yadav’s younger son and the groom’s brother Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a video in which he was seen dancing with Tej Pratap to the beats of a peppy dance number. “Desi boys on the floor..Brother’s wedding..We are as we are…Simple & Straight forward.” he tweeted.

Desi boys on the floor..Brother’s wedding..We are as we are…Simple & Straight forward pic.twitter.com/eDov7E2Jcq — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 12, 2018

Chaos during dinner

Soon after Tej Pratap and Aishwarya exchanged garlands, an unruly crowd breached the cordon separating the pandal meant for VIPs and the media, and started stealing food items. This sparked chaos at the wedding. A horde of people – believed to be RJD supporters — broke the cordon and started stealing the food items and crockery. Soon the entire area was strewn with broken crockery and upturned tables and chairs, while a number of party leaders made a vain attempt to chase away intruders by wielding sticks. Caterers complained that the unruly crowd looted some of their utensils and other items. Preparations were made for thousands of people gathered at the wedding. However, organisers had earlier said arrangements have been made for around 7,000 people. Several media persons, including cameramen, complained of having been manhandled and their equipment damaged.

