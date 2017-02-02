BSF rejects VRS plea of constable who posted videos on social media, wife says he is under arrest

BSF jawan alleged corruption by officers in video posted on Facebook. BSF jawan alleged corruption by officers in video posted on Facebook.

BSF has rejected constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s application seeking voluntary retirement on grounds that a court of inquiry is pending into his allegations of “substandard food” in videos posted on social media as also charges of indiscipline against him. Yadav’s wife, meanwhile, claimed he has been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Sharmila Yadav said she had waited for her husband’s arrival on January 31 but he did not turn up, adding: “He later called up saying he had been asked to retire. However, even that was cancelled within an hour and later he was arrested.” She said he had called Thursday using someone else’s phone and informed her he was being threatened and tortured mentally.

However, BSF said “Yadav was not under arrest and his application for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) has been cancelled pending the COI (Court of Inquiry) and finalisation of its recommendations”. They added the news of the cancellation of VRS was communicated to Yadav on the evening of January 30.

Last month, Yadav had made videos describing the substandard and insufficient meals being served to jawans and posted them on social media. He had also accused officials of siphoning off funds meant for their food. He had said many a time they even went to sleep on empty stomach. Yadav belongs to the force’s 29th battalion based in Jammu and Kashmir.

