Tehsildar arrested for Rs 2 lakh bribe in Telangana

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a tehsildar of Rebbena mandal after his agent was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a farmer on his behalf for doing official favour. Karimnagar ACB Deputy Superintendent T Sudershan said the complainant farmer had filed an application before Ramesh Goud, tehsildar of Rebbena mandal, for mutation of revenue records in his name.

Goud demanded Rs 2 lakh for the work and asked the farmer to pay the amount to one Ch Shankar, said the official. The complainant then approached the ACB with the complaint against the tehsildar.

As decided between the complainant farmer and the tehsildar, his agent Shankar went to the house of the farmer at Devuniguda village to accept the money, said the official, adding, the ACB sleuths present there caught him red-handed with the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh. Police arrested Shankar from the spot and the tehsildar was arrested later in the afternoon, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App