Teesta water sharing issue: Mamata Banerjee to attend Sheikh Hasina dinner in Delhi

IN WHAT may be a ray of hope for the deadlocked Teesta water-sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to reach New Delhi on Friday and is expected to attend the official reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan the following day in honour of visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina is on a visit to India from April 7-10.

While Mamata had been invited for the reception, there were doubts about her attending it. In fact, in a recent interview to a Bangla TV channel, the CM had not only denied having received any invitation, or any communication from the Centre on the treaty, but also said that friendly relations with Dhaka notwithstanding, interests of her own state are paramount.

Sources in TMC have now confirmed that Banerjee will attend the dinner and meet Hasina. The TMC also gave an indication that despite the visit the party will not stop attacking the Narendra Modi government and the BJP politically. Soon after Mamata’s Delhi visit was confirmed, Trinamool MPs on Wednesday began another round of protest against the Centre outside Parliament – this time on the decision to reduce interest rates on Public Provident Fund and small-savings scheme.

Officially, TMC leaders maintained that the protest had nothing to do with Mamata’s Delhi trip.

According to a source in state government, Mamata, although still “unsure about the Teesta water sharing” agreement, is not averse to engaging in a dialogue with Hasina. “Mamata understands the issue is critical to the well-being of a neighbouring nation with whom Bengal has had historical ties. But there are concerns that the state has with water availability in north Bengal,” the source said.

Mamata’s opposition to Teesta treaty, which requires India to release 48 per cent of the river’s water to Bangladesh, goes back to 2011, when then PM Manmohan Singh’s plans to sign the accord during his visit to Dhaka had to be shelved at the last minute. Her opposition stems from twin concerns of water scarcity and flooding in upper reaches of Teesta in north Bengal if the treaty is implemented.

