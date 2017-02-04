Teesta Setalvad, husband granted bail

Activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand were granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate’s court on Friday. The two were summoned by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Laxmikant A Bidwai after the CBI filed its chargesheet over a grant their NGO Sabrang received in 2004, which the agency has said violates the Foreign Contributions (Regulations) Act.

The two accused have been directed to not leave the country without prior permission of the court. They have been given copies of the chargesheet filed against them this month under IPC Section 120B and provisions of the FCRA. It also names Sushma Raman, a programme officer of the Ford Foundation.