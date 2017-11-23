Teenager raped by two youths in UP village

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by two drunk youth while she had gone out to relieve herself in Saar village here, police said today. On hearing her cries for help, the girl’s mother ran to her rescue and was attacked by the duo, SHO Deepak Dubey said.

The 16-year-old girl had gone to an isolated place to relieve herself last night when two drunk youth dragged her into a mustard field and raped her.

The mother has registered a complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and one of the culprits identified as Shyam Babu Kuril (26) has been arrested, Dubey said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and her mother has been admitted to a hospital.

