Teenager killed in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Tral

A teenaged girl was killed and a woman injured when unidentified gunmen shot at them in south Kashmir’s Tral. In two other attacks, suspected militants threw a grenade on the house of a former legislator, injuring a paramilitary officer, and a militant was killed in an encounter in north Kashmir.

On Sunday, unidentified gunmen fired at the woman and her teenaged sister at Seer village in Tral, Pulwama district, killing the 18-year-old girl and wounding the woman. Police blamed militants.

“Terrorists barged into a house in Seer Jagir Tral, and fired at the women…. An 18-year old girl identified as Yasmeena of Khonmoh was killed and another woman, Rubeena of Seer Jagir Tral, was injured,” a police spokesman said. “She (Rubeena) was shifted to the sub-district hospital in Tral, from where she was referred to the SMHS Hospital for further treatment.”

Police sources said Yasmeena had gone to meet her sister Rubeena in Tral when the suspected militants fired at them. Soon after the attack, police and paramilitary forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to arrest the gunmen behind the attack. However, no one was arrested.

A few hours after the attack on the sisters, suspected militants hurled a grenade at the house of a National Conference leader Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in the same town. The grenade exploded at the gates of his residence, injuring an assistant sub-inspector of the CRPF, who was guarding it.

Ashraf Bhat is the son of a former National Conference legislator Abdul Subhan Bhat.

In a separate incident, a militant was killed in an encounter by a joint team of the police and army in north Kashmir’s Handwara. On Sunday morning, the team launched a cordon-and- search operation at Hajin Karlgund village after specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces were searching the area, the militants opened fire, resulting in a gunfight in which one militant was killed. Police claimed they have found a rifle on the dead militant.

On Saturday, suspected militants had barged into the houses of two political workers and a policeman in Tral and ransacked their houses. The militant attacks on the houses of political workers and the policeman have happened after reports that the police ransacked the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen commander in Tral.

