Teenager commits suicide, family suspects Blue Whale in Panchkula

Karan Thakur Karan Thakur

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in Sector 4 here on Saturday morning, apparently after falling prey to the Blue Whale game.

The Blue Whale link came to light a day after the suicide, on Sunday, when a family member found a notebook with drawings in the boy’s hand that pointed to him thinking about suicide. The police came to know about it on Monday morning.

The parents of the victim, Karan Thakur, a student of standard X, said they had found diagrams, depicting Blue Whale ‘tasks’, drawn in the victim’s hand in his math notebook.

Panchkula Commissioner of Police A S Chawla said the WhatsApp account and Instagram have been deleted from the boy’s mobile phone but “there are vital clues” indicative of the victim playing the Blue Whale game.

Five illustrations of the Blue Whale’s ‘winning task’, purportedly made by the victim were found in the notebook. The police have taken the notebook and the boy’s phone for investigation.

The drawings showed a boy jumping from a building, a boy hanging from ceiling fan, ending life on a railway track, standing in front of a car and slitting a wrist.

Beside them, he had written: “I should just die; I don’t deserve to live; Nobody likes me; Nobody loves me; No one cares whether I live or die; They just use me.”

His parents said on Monday that Karan had asked to be taken to a doctor “as he was addicted to a game”, which the parents said were initial symptoms that should have alerted them to the impending tragedy. Karan had also warned his cousin Rahul not to play the Blue Whale game.

According to the police, on Saturday morning, the victim’s parents, Devinder Thakur and Rajni Thakur, had gone to the Sector 6 general hospital for a routine check-up for diabetes while his younger brother Harsh Thakur had gone to school. Karan was at home. When they returned home on the first floor of their house, it was locked from inside. Believing him to be asleep, they tried ringing the bell and knocking on the door, but there was no response.

“I then went to the first floor of the neighbour’s house to jump into our house (both are joined). When I entered through Karan’s room, I was shocked to see him hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used his mother’s dupatta,” said Devinder Thakur, a stock trader. Karan was rushed to the Panchkula Sector 6 general hospital where he was declared brought dead.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App