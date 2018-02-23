Teenage girl hacked to death near MP school by ‘stalker’

A school teacher, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm after which the man fled from the spot leaving the blood-stained sword behind. (Representational) A school teacher, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm after which the man fled from the spot leaving the blood-stained sword behind. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death with a sword by an unidentified man outside her school at Kotma town here in the district, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the girl, a student of Class 12, was on her way to school to appear for her exams, they said.

According to police, as per the information provided by the victim’s family, a man was stalking her for quite some time. “The suspect was following the girl yesterday as well. When she reached near school, he suddenly struck the girl on her neck with a sword three to four times, killing her on the spot,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Jain said.

A school teacher, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm after which the man fled from the spot leaving the blood-stained sword behind, the SP said. The school authorities informed the police about the incident.

Police said they have recovered the body and also seized the sword from the spot.

“Based on the inputs provided by the victim’s kin, police have rounded up some suspects and the interrogation is on,” the SP said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App