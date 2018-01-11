Teenage girl abducted and raped by two in Uttar Pradesh

When the girl did not reach home on time, her family started looking for her. When the girl did not reach home on time, her family started looking for her.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in a village in Shamli district, police said on Thursday. According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, she was abducted from near a school while retuning from her uncle’s house Wednesday and raped by the two accused, they said.

When the girl did not reach home on time, her family started looking for her. She was later found in an unconscious state bearing injuries, they added. The girl was sent for medical examination, the police said, adding that a case was registered against the accused who were on the run.

