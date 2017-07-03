Teenage Dalit girl raped in Telangana

Latest News
A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a tractor driver near here, police said on Monday. The 23-year-old accused, who is known to the girl, on Saturday took the Class VIII student from her school in Kothapalli village to a fort on the outskirts of Karimnagar town where he allegedly raped her, sub-inspector A Naresh Reddy said.

The accused then left the girl at her school, he said, adding the survivor belongs to a scheduled caste. Later, the girl reached home and informed her parents about the incident who then approached police. Subsequently, the police yesterday registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code section 376, for offence of rape, he said. The offence attracts a maximum punishment of life term. He was also booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Reddy said. Efforts are on to trace the accused, he added.

  1. T
    Truth
    Jul 3, 2017 at 5:05 pm
    Update about this.... "Efforts are on to trace the accused" and what punishment he was given..this will be the real news
    Reply
